Phantomx (PNX) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Phantomx has a total market cap of $36,412.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00469299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.51 or 0.01535630 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

