Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.93 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

