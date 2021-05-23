Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,282,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. The company had a trading volume of 118,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,564. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

