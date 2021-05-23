Pivotal Research Increases Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.