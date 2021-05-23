Pivotal Research Increases Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,911,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 676,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

