Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

