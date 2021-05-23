Plian (PI) Trading 62.5% Lower Over Last Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 32% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Plian has a market cap of $13.08 million and approximately $193,318.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded down 62.5% against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00730433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Plian

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 823,005,959 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

