Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

PLYM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

