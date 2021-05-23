PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Acquires A$31,400.00 in Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

