PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Insider Acquires A$31,400.00 in Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) insider Brett Spork acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$31,400.00 ($22,428.57).
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.03%.
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
