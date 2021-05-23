Po.et (POE) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Po.et coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $571,030.15 and $956.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.30 or 0.00768946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00080326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

