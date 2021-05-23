Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

PCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

PCOM stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Points International has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $259.88 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Points International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 461.8% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

