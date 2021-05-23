PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $3.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in PolarityTE by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 306,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 2,221,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07. PolarityTE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

