PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Hits $12.67 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $12.67 million and approximately $16,478.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 42% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

