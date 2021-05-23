Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $669.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 669 ($8.74) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.56), with a volume of 9399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The company has a market cap of £92.25 million and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 596.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.20.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

