Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $35.30

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.30, but opened at $38.71. Poshmark shares last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 2,991 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POSH. William Blair began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $912,740.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.