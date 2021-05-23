Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on POST. Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.
Shares of Post stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. 520,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Post by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
