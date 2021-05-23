Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POST. Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.37. 520,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Post by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

