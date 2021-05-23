PowerPool Price Reaches $1.09 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $4.61 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 50.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00893429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00089204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,005,545 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

