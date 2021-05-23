Precium Price Reaches $0.0080 (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Precium coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Precium has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Precium has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $395,399.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00396011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PCM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 749,550,000 coins. The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

