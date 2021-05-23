Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.62.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 489,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.