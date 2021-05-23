Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.07.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.