Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) PT Raised to C$16.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.07.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
