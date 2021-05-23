Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,248. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.92.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.