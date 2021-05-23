Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

XHB stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.59. 1,871,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,596. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

