Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,498 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

