Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.38. 1,053,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,859. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

