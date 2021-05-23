Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $497,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $147.97 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.