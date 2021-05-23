ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.76 ($22.07).

PSM opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of €18.84 ($22.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

