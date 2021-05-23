Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 425 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. 143,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,583. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

