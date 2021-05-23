Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,155 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13,518.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. 825,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

