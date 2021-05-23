Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,099,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,006. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.