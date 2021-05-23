Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.22 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

