Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $975,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 1,922,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,167. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,481 shares of company stock worth $2,397,741. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

