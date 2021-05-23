Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

BUD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. 789,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

