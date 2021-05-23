Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

