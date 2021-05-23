Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report sales of $282.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after purchasing an additional 172,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. 401,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,709. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

