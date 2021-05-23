PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

PUBM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 361,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.22. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.