Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 65,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 101,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Get Q BioMed alerts:

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies; and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical drug for metastatic cancer bone pain therapy.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.