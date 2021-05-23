Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,287 shares of company stock worth $534,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

