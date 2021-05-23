Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Boosted by B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

GIII opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $18,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

