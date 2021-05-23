Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Spark Power Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spark Power Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$66.87 million during the quarter.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Spark Power Group from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:SPG opened at C$1.60 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$85.84 million and a PE ratio of -51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

