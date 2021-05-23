Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Quanta Services worth $117,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. 959,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.