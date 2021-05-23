Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,263 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

LIVN stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 175,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.