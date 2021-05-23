Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $439.82. 712,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,929. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

