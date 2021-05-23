Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,744 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.67. 579,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,719. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

