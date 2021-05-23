Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. 1,103,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

