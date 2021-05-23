Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.20. The stock had a trading volume of 424,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.56 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

