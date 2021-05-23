Quark One Day Volume Reaches $645.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $645.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

