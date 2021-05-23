RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 166,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

