Raymond W. Cohen Sells 32,833 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.