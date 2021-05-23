RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Shares of ROLL traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $187.31. 57,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,604. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.