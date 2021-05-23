RE Advisers Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

