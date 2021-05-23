RED Trading Up 22.6% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. RED has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $330,782.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00401290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

